3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $179,000

Investor Alert!! Back on the market! Large lot, 3 bedroom one bath. Newer kitchen. House is owner occupied. Plumbing and electrical is working fine. This home has the well test done. Large lot. Hedge your money in real estate, they aren't making anymore of it! Cash only. As is.

