3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $107,500

Like new, immaculately kept manufactured home in a sought after all age community. Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with plenty of parking and storage shed. Fully fenced backyard. Close to shopping for your convenience. Located in the lovely Lebanon Oregon. Don't wait. Come make this your home.

