A year round river runs right through this incredible 65 acre property in the foothills of the Cascade Mountain range. A dead end road, quiet, private, peaceful. A freshwater pond with covered patio, dock, fire-pit, & picnic tables for swimming & sunsets. A two minute walk to the pristine Hamilton Creek, filled with frogs, fish & crawdads, in the most beautiful natural setting. You won't want to leave home! 30K trees have been planted and will be merchantable in 20-25 years. A must see property!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,525,000
