3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,450,000

Country living at it's best! This home w/ its unique open floorplan & beautiful woodwork throughout boasts a great living room featuring a wood stove w/ slate surround & beamed high ceilings. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, barn doors, stainless appliances & walk in pantry. Step outside to stunning views from the covered deck that spans the length of the home. Enjoy relaxing at the pond w/ its dock and firepit. There's a large workshop & 3 outbuildings for your toys and projects. Such an oasis!

