Fantastic setting with custom barndominium. 65 acres with a private swimming lake and creek. Great location - hiking, fishing, boating, hunting, golf and many other activities close by (see brochure). Quiet setting on no-outlet road. Drive-through RV space and plenty of storage. Game processing center and cooler. Timber has been replanted and should be marketable timber in 25+- years. Great home or vacation spot, set up very well and maintained in top shape. Call for more information.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,450,000
