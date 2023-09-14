Incredible property with 2 homes on 9.7 acres of rich farmland. Beautifully maintained triple wide manufactured home with open concept, a bonus room and a covered deck to see exquisite sunrises! A stick built home that has alot of love and TLC put in it with a deck to enjoy breathtaking sunsets sipping the best well water in the valley! A well maintained barn, shed, other outbuildings and the unlimited possibilities of duel living and keeping family close by is priceless. Don't miss this opportunity!