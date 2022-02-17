 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,199,000

Beautiful 2049sqft home just outside of town! Flat 10 acres with 36x30 tack room, 48x48 stables, 20x30 covered machine parking, 26x48 covered bays, new roof and 36x30 apartment. This property has it all! Don't miss this one, schedule your showing today!

