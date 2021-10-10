3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $950,000

The VIEW! Absolutely stunning! Your own personal River spot. Custom built home. House and grounds in PRISTINE condition. Heat pump with air conditioning. Huge shop with insulated and heated bay. Bring your RV And toys, attached garage. Automatic awnings for each of the Cedar decks, handicap accessible with the Stairlift, Garden tub, Fruit and magnolia trees. Don't forget to watch the Virtual tour. Seller says bring all offers.