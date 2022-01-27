 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $775,000

Meticulously maintained Riverfront home and large shop on 1+ acre lot zoned R2. This unique beautifully landscaped lot gently slopes down to the Santiam River to some small channels & islands perfect for fishing or relaxation. There are so many opportunities to make this your perfect riverfront home and retreat. A 30'x20' section of the shop looking over the river is heated and insulated. City indicated that the lot is potentially dividable. Buyers to verify zoning matters with the City of Jeff

