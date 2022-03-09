BIG home for sale!!! Must be moved from site now located. Home is currently occupied and heated. New roof +/- 4 years ago. Home is in good condition. Seller is building a site built home. Call Terry for your private viewing.
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $54,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Corvallis business owner and pilot has died following a plane crash in St. Augustine, Florida.
Two university professors are asking for $728,400 from a Corvallis neurologist/landlord, alleging contaminated drinking water with toxic level…
The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a Sweet Home man on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and other charges.
Josh Manner brings his longtime Trader Joe's experience to fulfill a dream.
Restaurants are re-opening, mask mandates are lifting, and people in the mid-valley are returning to work and pre-COVID-19 employment rates.
The 2022 Linn County Fair will welcome mid-valley singer Sara Evans, the band Sawyer Brown and first-time fair performer Five For Fighting.
The Traffic Safety Commission weighs what it would take to get a crosswalk light.
The incident involved an attempted escape by scaling a building and a jump into a police vehicle's open window, officers say.
An Albany man has been arrested and is suspected of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl.
Here are the details about when it will be ready for appointments.