3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $429,999

Built in 1912 this home is a charmer. Bungalow style with an inviting covered front porch. Preserved and lovingly maintained with added updates for todays convenience. Potential for duel living in the finished basement. Fresh interior paint, wood floors refinished, electrical upgrades, new furnace, new kitchen sink, exterior walkway replaces are some of the recent improvements. Room for RV, Fenced, Large shed Property is zoned Mixed Use to allow opportunities for residential or business use.