3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $375,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Ready to own a home? Being close to Salem & Albany makes this home a perfect fit with lots to offer a new owner! Welcoming entry into large living room w/laminate flooring & gas fireplace. Kitchen has eating bar & spacious dining area. Room for those who love to cook along with generous amounts of cabinetry. Sliding door to cute backyard that will come alive this spring w/ flowers & tasteful greenery planted for privacy. This home shines & is ready for immediate occupancy after closing. Don't delay!