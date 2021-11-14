3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $369,900

Newly remodeled ranch style home on large corner lot. One level with minimal steps. Floor to ceiling fireplace in living room. Feels like new construction with all new kitchen including new white cabinetry, new granite counters, new stainless appliances, new fixtures and sink. Both full bathrooms remodeled. All new flooring includes luxury plank vinyl. New light fixtures. New paint. Covered patio. Large fenced backyard. Oversized garage. Fast access to I5. Hurry before it is gone!