3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $367,400

ACT QUICK! Just like new! Come see this gorgeous single level home located in the quiet town of Jefferson. Clean and well maintained throughout. Fall in love with its beautiful open floor plan w/large kitchen open to dining/ living room. Some features include stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, vaulted ceilings, and central A/C. Nice sized backyard ready for your landscaping ideas. Fully fenced with shaded trees and better yet, nothing but green space behind you. Don't wait too long!