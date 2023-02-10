Beautiful open concept home on 0.11 acre. Home has top end finishes with custom espresso oak cabinets, spa like master suite with his/her sinks, large, jetted tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Great separation of 2nd and 3rd bedroom. This layout is perfect with 2 living room spaces. Large laundry room with access to the garage with oversized storage loft. Fully fenced backyard with concrete patio, firepit area and all of this with a private neighborhood and a large green space nearby you can see.