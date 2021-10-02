 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $350,000

Come check out this beautiful one level in Jefferson in a quiet neighborhood! Inside has a cozy yet open layout with large bedrooms, master suite, laminate flooring, large island, natural gas appliances, air conditioning, and oversized garage. Outside features a quaint sitting area in the front and a private back yard with raised garden beds and a large Tough Shed! This is a great property you won't want to miss!

