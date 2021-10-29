3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $350,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome home to this beautiful well maintained and newer home in quiet Jefferson. Perfect for entertaining, the open floor plan with island kitchen opens to spacious dining and living room with vaulted ceilings. Sliding glass door and windows bring in the large fenced back yard and expansive green space behind. New grass sod front & back! Master bed has private bath and walk-in closet. Keep cool/warm with Central A/C. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops are quality touches.