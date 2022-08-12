Beautiful spacious home, 1 owner. Upgraded foundation system and stone look skirting. Large shed, Garage, and wonderful covered porch. Meticulously maintained home and yard. Open house Saturday 8/13 - 11 am - 1 pm, Sunday 8/14 - 1pm - 3pm.
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $333,000
