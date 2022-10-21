 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $319,000

3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $319,000

***USDA no money down for qualified buyers**** osing credit available ****Beautiful spacious home, 1 owner. Land and home not in a park. Upgraded foundation system and stone look skirting. Large shed, Garage, and wonderful covered porch. Meticulously maintained home and yard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News