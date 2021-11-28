 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $315,000

Come see this open concept, well maintained home in the cute town of Jefferson. This 3 bed 2 bath home has a country feel but is close to Salem and Albany. Spacious kitchen has a large island and plenty of storage. Fully fenced backyard looks out to a nice wooded area. New heat pump with 12 year warranty installed summer of 2021 to keep you comfortable all year long!

