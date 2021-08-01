 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $299,900

Charming, recently renovated single-level home in a quiet cul-de-sac. Fresh paint and a young roof compliment an expansive, landscaped front yard. Inside, a flowing layout connects the living space for outdoor entertaining, and the property is only a stones throw from all the amenities Jefferson had to offer. Don't hesitate!

