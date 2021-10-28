3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $699,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. A New Dream Home to be built at the Airpark. Quality meets perfect design & absolute functionality. Covered front porch with stone overlay. A great room, panorama windows, fireplace, built in cabinets. A chefs kitchen with wall oven, gas cook-top, island, formal dining room & informal dining area, walk in pantry & a butler pantry. Double sinks, shower/soaking tub. 50 x 49 hangar, 40' Bi-fold door & RV door, bath. HOA only$100/year(+$500 special assessment until 2022) Runway access fee is only $210 per year.