 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $699,900

3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $699,900

3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $699,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. A New Dream Home to be built at the Airpark. Quality meets perfect design & absolute functionality. Covered front porch with stone overlay. A great room, panorama windows, fireplace, built in cabinets. A chefs kitchen with wall oven, gas cook-top, island, formal dining room & informal dining area, walk in pantry & a butler pantry. Double sinks, shower/soaking tub. 50 x 49 hangar, 40' Bi-fold door & RV door, bath. HOA only$100/year(+$500 special assessment until 2022) Runway access fee is only $210 per year.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News