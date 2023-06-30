Fully up graded new construction boasts: Vaulted and trayed ceilings, custom soft close cabinets and drawers, granite or quartz counter tops throughout, poured RV Pad, finished garages with man door and opener, Gas Fire place, LVP flooring in the grate room, kitchen and bathrooms. covered back porch. Photo Similar To.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $535,000
