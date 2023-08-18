Fully upgraded new home. Vaulted and Tray ceilings, custom cabinets with soft close cupboards and door, granite or quartz counter tops, poured RV area, finished garages with man door, keyless entry and openers, gas fire place in the great room, LVP flooring in the living areas kitchen and bathrooms, covered back patio, full landscaped with irrigation and fencing.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $530,000
