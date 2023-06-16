Fiber cement lap siding, 30yr architectural com roofing, stone accents on front, 95.5% efficient gas furnaces w/ AC, kiln dry lumber, LVP flooring in the main living areas, upgraded carpet and pad, 9' ceilings, lighted tray ceilings in master bedroom, vaulted front bedroom, soft close cabinets and drawers, granite or quartz counter tops throughout, finished garages w/ man door, garage door openers and keyless entry pads, front and back landscaping includes back yard fencing.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
No one was injured but several buildings appeared heavily burned at an Albany plant nursery after, bystanders said, a fire spread from a pile …
Albany’s first tiny home community is officially under construction after ground broke at the future site of 27 houses of modest proportions.
Linn County detectives have arrested a 36-year-old Albany woman for her role in a wreck in April when a full-size luxury sedan left a rural ro…
Here's what the city's urban forester believes is happening and why it may mean an early death to the gentle giants.
A Corvallis woman trying to help the less fortunate has the city government telling her to stop.