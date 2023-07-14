Better then new, Bybee built custom single story with all the bells and whistles! This immaculate single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath boasts a beautiful great room with laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, floating shelves, and tons of natural light. The large kitchen includes custom full height upper cabinets, gas range, island, and more. You will find the master stunning with the coffered ceiling, custom walk in closet, and bath with custom cabinetry & walk in shower. Hurry, won't last long!