Finished New Home! Fiber Cement lap siding, 30 years or better architectural comp roof, stone accents on the front, 95.5 efficient gas furnace with AC, LVP flooring in the living areas, upgraded carpet and pad, 9' ceilings, lighted tray ceiling or vaulted in the master (when available), soft close cupboards and drawers, granite or quartz countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, finished garage with man door and keyless entry front and back landscaping with irrigation and fence with one main gate.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $520,000
