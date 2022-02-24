Standard Features: Fiber cement lap siding, 30 years or better architectural comp roof, stone accents on the front, 95.5 efficient gas furnace with AC, LVP flooring in the living areas, upgraded carpet and pad, 9' ceilings, lighted tray ceiling or vaulted in the master (when available), soft close cupboards and drawers, granite or quartz countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, finished garage with man door and keyless entry, front and back landscaping with irrigation and fence with one man gate.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $520,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The FBI suspects they may be connected to other crimes.
A Sweet Home man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an infant in his care.
In another twist in the continuing saga of the former Sweet Home mill, its new owner wants to postpone putting his name on the deed to the property.
The Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center was set to open this month. It may be as many as 10 months late.
He is also running for governor.
Officials mull extending the mandate locally. Or not.
The suspect worked in a state Department of Human Services 24-hour home in Lebanon for people with developmental disabilities.
Find out how long the "saturation patrols" will last.
A family in Sweet Home evacuated their house early Wednesday morning, Feb. 23 as a fire rapidly spread through the building, according to a ne…
Marc Thielman resigns as superintendent of Alsea schools during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.