3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $500,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Incredible like-new single level home in Brandy Meadows. The inviting front porch welcomes you inside to the foyer with entrances to two bedrooms and full bathroom. The back of the house is an open living area with the living room, dining and kitchen flowing together. Primary bedroom with en suite features a walk-in closet, soaking tub, dual-sinks and shower. The private backyard has a covered patio and gorgeous landscaping, perfect for relaxing!