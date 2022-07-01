 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Democrat-Herald is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Western Interlock

3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $500,000

3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $500,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Incredible like-new single level home in Brandy Meadows. The inviting front porch welcomes you inside to the foyer with entrances to two bedrooms and full bathroom. The back of the house is an open living area with the living room, dining and kitchen flowing together. Primary bedroom with en suite features a walk-in closet, soaking tub, dual-sinks and shower. The private backyard has a covered patio and gorgeous landscaping, perfect for relaxing!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sammich Food Truck open in Lebanon

Sammich Food Truck open in Lebanon

Sammich Food Truck is officially open at Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St. in Lebanon. The famous truck, which was once featured on Guy Fieri…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News