Standard Features: Fiber cement lap siding, 30 year or better architectural comp roof, stone accents on front, 95.5 efficient gas furnace with AC, LVP flooring in the living areas, upgraded and pad, 9' ceilings, lighted tray ceiling or vaulted in master (when available), soft close cupboards and drawers, granite or quartz countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, finished garages with man door and keyless entry front and back landscaping with irrigation and fence with 1 man gate.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One kept practicing after her license lapsed, another refused to cooperate with an investigation into allegations he slapped and flicked the hands of a patient.
Forget tents. In Albany, many unhoused people live out of their cars.
The driver failed to stop for the flagger who was holding a stop sign.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
Upon arrival and after an assessment, the commander determined it was too dangerous to send in firefighters.
Here's where to compare and contrast the differing views of the people running for Albany mayor, Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3.
Court documents allege one victim was abused by means of physical force.
A summary and commentary from those who support and oppose it.
Haji was known for his staunch stance against bathing.
You can often find William Tally picking up trash on the side of the road, sometimes along the neighborhoods of North Albany where he lives, s…