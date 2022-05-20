 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $498,400

3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $498,400

Standard Features: Fiber cement lap siding, 30 year or better architectural comp roof, stone accents on front, 95.5 efficient gas furnace with AC, LVP flooring in the living areas, upgraded carpet and pad, 9' ceilings, Vaulted in the master, soft close cupboards and drawers, granite or quartz counter tops throughout, Stainless steel appliances, finished garages with man doors and keyless entry, front and back landscaping with irrigation and fence with 1 man gate.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crash near Sweet Home kills two

Crash near Sweet Home kills two

Impairment is being investigated as a factor in a head-on crash on Highway 20 near Sweet Home that killed two California residents Saturday af…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News