Fiber cement lap siding, 30 year or better architectural comp roof, stone accents on front, 95.5 efficient gas furnace with AC, LVP flooring in the living areas, upgraded carpet and pad, 9' ceilings, Vaulted in the master, soft close cupboards and drawers, granite or quartz counter tops throughout, Stainless steel appliances, finished garages with man doors and keyless entry, front and back landscaping with irrigation and fence with 1 man gate.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Sweet Home man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an infant in his care.
The FBI suspects they may be connected to other crimes.
The number of those arrested in connection to a Feb. 9 assault of a 13-year-old in Sweet Home captured on video is now five.
He is also running for governor.
Officials mull extending the mandate locally. Or not.
In another twist in the continuing saga of the former Sweet Home mill, its new owner wants to postpone putting his name on the deed to the property.
The Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center was set to open this month. It may be as many as 10 months late.
A family in Sweet Home evacuated their house early Wednesday morning, Feb. 23 as a fire rapidly spread through the building, according to a ne…
Marc Thielman resigns as superintendent of Alsea schools during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
An Albany woman agreed to surrender her nursing license Feb. 16 after she diverted medications from patients.