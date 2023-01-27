Wonderful home just a few years old. Living room has 9’ ceilings, gas fireplace and flows into the kitchen with quartz countertops and oak shaker cabinets. Main suite has has walk in closet and back yard is low maintenance and fully fenced with no neighbor to the west. Low HOA fee per quarter.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $480,000
