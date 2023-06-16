Spacious home featuring vaulted ceils w/ample room for living & entertaining. 1st floor includes a den/office area, open concept kitchen w/quartz countertops, SS appls, lrg island & plenty of counter space. Adjoining DR & LR area offer both space & comfort. Upstairs the master suite features a walk-in closet & deluxe ensuite bath, including a soaking tub & dual vanity. This floor also includes 2 addl bdrms, full bathrm & laundry rm. Fully landscaped yard w/ UG sprinklers. Seller related to Listing Agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $475,000
