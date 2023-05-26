Accepted Offer with Contingencies. A vast backyard backs up to a future park with gate access from home! Fully landscaped and fenced front and back yards with UG sprinklers. A/C included. Gas fireplace with tile surround & custom mantel. Granite counters, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Kitchen island. Covered patio. Two car garage w/8ft tall garage door and openers, Hot tub with cover, Amazing gardeners delight, RV pad 12' by 36' deep with gate, garage is fully insulated, INSPIRATION GARDEN around the corner.