This exceptional home you don't want to miss! Many upgrades on newer home and the pride of ownership abounds! The home has a newly finished stone gas fireplace, all quartz surfaces, an island, 11' ceilings, freshly painted neutral colors with crown molding. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, top line Bosch Dishwasher, gas range, A/C, Large master separated from other bedrooms with dual sinks, pocket toilet, walk-in closet. Gorgeous well thought-out landscaping with stone patio and U/G sprinklers. Welcome home!