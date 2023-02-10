Adorable and popular FP single story home in an area of newer homes! Lots of upgrades at the time of building. Large entry, open floor plan, tons of windows providing natural light. Kitchen has S/S appliances, including microwave, large eating bar, quartz counters & Pantry. Primary bedroom features tall ceilings, master bath with dual sinks, walk in closet, soaker tub & shower. Forced Air heat with A/C. Enjoy the backyard year round with the covered back patio, fully landscaped, UGS and Room for RV Pad!
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $465,000
