3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $445,000

One level home w/stone accents, fibercement lap siding, 30 year architectural composition roofing, kiln dry lumber & engineered, I joist construction. Main living areas feature LVP flooring, upgraded carpet & paid in bedrooms, 9Ft ceilings throughout, granite or quartz countertops, soft close cabinets & drawers, lighted tray ceiling in master bedroom. 95.5% efficient gas furnace w/A/C, finished garage w/key-less entry pad & main door. Landscaping included backyard fencing, covered patio.

