3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $440,000

High Quality new home boasts: Fiber Cement siding, 30 Yr Arch Comp Roof, stone accents, 95.5 fuel efficient gas furnace w/AC, Kilin dry lumber with I joist construction, LVP in living areas, Kitchen and bathrooms, upgraded carpet in the bedrooms, 9' ceilings with a vaulted living room, front bedroom and tray ceiling with back lit accents in master. Soft close cabinets and drawers with granite or quartz countertops throughout, finished garage with man door & concrete walk way from back porch to the driveway