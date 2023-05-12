Buy this home & receive $15,000*! Open Kitchen, w/ island, large pantry, gas range, & quartz counters. Living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace & laminate flooring throughout formals. MA suite separate from front bedrooms w/ his & hers largewalk-in closets, attached Bathroom w/ dual vanity sinks. Home includes A/C, 12x12 covered back patio w/ lights, front/backyard landscaping with underground sprinklers & sod. Move in ready NOW!*pics of a similar home
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $439,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Portland woman and a teenage boy are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Albany on Sunday, May 7.
In the past year, the city's library director has received five requests to remove material from the shelves.
The award-winning concert series River Rhythms puts Albany zero degrees of separation from Kevin Bacon this year.
Turns out, there's a lot of degrees of separation. Too many to count.
It only took a few ride-alongs for Gina Bell to realize she was interested in a career in law enforcement. She was working as a personal train…