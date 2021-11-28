Fabulous curb appeal with this home, you will enjoy an efficient floor plan, large rooms and move in ready appearance. well painted kitchen with dinning area and view of backyard and access to patio. Livingroom with gas fire and large windows and plenty of room. Hugh master bathroom, bath and walk in closest, this room also has access to back patio. Full laundry room with access to the garage. You will enjoy the fully fenced yard and a court yard in front of the home. 100% ADA
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come Jan. 1, Jim Yon will no longer be sheriff of Linn County. He tendered his resignation Tuesday morning and made it official before the Boa…
A Jefferson man died in a car crash in Marion County on Monday, Nov. 22, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a helicopter crash near Scio on Monday afternoon, Nov. 22.
The first voice mail came at 4:07 a.m. The first email arrived at 5:07 a.m.
The city of Albany wants community members to share their thoughts about the future of east Albany.
An elderly female bicyclist was killed in a traffic crash west of Philomath on Highway 34 Sunday morning, according to the Benton County Sheri…
In other news, six more COVID-19-related deaths were counted in Linn County following Monday's announcement of eight.
Unvaccinated asymptomatic students may now to continue attending school after a known exposure, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Tuesday.
Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he w…
Three families who live near Hazelwood Park joined together to buy it from the city of Albany for $120,000 in September.