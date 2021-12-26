3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $439,900

Fabulous curb appeal with this home, you will enjoy an efficient floor plan, large rooms and move in ready appearence. Well appointed kitchen with dining area and veiw of back yard and access to the patio. Livingroom with gas fire and large windows and plenty of room. Huge master bedroom, bath and walk in closet, this room also has access to back patio. Full laundry room with access to the garage. You will enjoy the fully fenced yard and a court yard in the front of the home.100% ADA