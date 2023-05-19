Like new in desirable Liberty Park. This single level home offering both space & comfort. The open kitchen is a chef's dream featuring quartz countertops, SS appliances, breakfast bar & counter space galore. The expansive living room with fire place & adjoining dining area complete this eating & entertainment space. Primary suite complete with en-suite bathroom that includes dual vanity, separate shower & enormous closet. This home offers style and functionality & is the perfect place to call home!