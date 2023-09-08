MOTIVATED SELLER BRING ALL OFFERS! Close proximity to shopping, WOU and quick hwy access. Come check out this turnkey listing built by CG Quality Homes (CCB#219784) features: 3BD/2BTH, interior laundry room, double sink in master bath, Large walk-in closet in MB, slab quartz countertops, gas fireplace w/ custom mantle, custom cabinetry, laminate flooring, central air conditioning, all kitchen appliances, flat 6000+sqft lot, fenced back yard with covered back patio for entertaining.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $432,500
