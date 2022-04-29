 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $430,900

3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $430,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Like new in desirable Liberty Park! Home has a multitude of builder upgrades including LVP flooring, large covered patio, and more. Three bedrooms with two full baths. Open kitchen to living space with cozy fireplace. Kitchen has quartz counters with stylish backsplash. Spacious primary bedroom with LVP flooring, dual vanity in bath, and large walk-in closet. Fully fenced back yard with covered patio and covered front porch.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News