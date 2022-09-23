 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $419,990

Home to be completed winter 2022. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, plenty of cupboard storage, counterspace and a breakfast bar. The expansive living room and adjoining dining area complete this eating and entertainment space. The spacious and private master suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom, separate shower and an enormous closet. The other two sizeable bedrooms, share the second bathroom and round out this well-planned home. Home to be built, Pictures are similar.

