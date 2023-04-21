Beautiful 2019 built home in Liberty Park! Home features central AC, granite kitchen counters, upgraded light fixtures and hardware, 5 burner gas stove, tile backsplash, gorgeous Mohawk engineered hardwood floors and appliances included. Primary bedroom has double walk in closets, and private full bath. There is a separate utility room as well. Home is super clean being sold by the original owner, never had pets and still has a new home smell! Covered back patio and fully fenced backyard. Quick 4 min drive to downtown Independence! HOA is $92 per quarter.