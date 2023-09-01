Vaulted ceilings span the dining room as well as the spacious living room. Award-winning kitchen features a breakfast bar, ample counter space and cabinet storage with it uniquely positioned in the front of the home. The main suite is expansive w/ vaulted ceilings, two spacious closets and dual vanity ensuite. Sharing the second bathroom, the other two bedrooms are sizable, one providing an oversized closet. Coverd back patio and UGS sprinklers front & back.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $409,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Well, the music and entry is free. They're charging for the beer.
The Johnsons didn’t know about the history of the disposal site until they found a contamination monitoring well on their property.
People from across the country are coming to North Albany to trip out. Here's what the center is like and the people who run it.
A Linn County resident was killed in a car versus motorcycle crash Saturday, Aug. 26 in Douglas County.
A Eugene man faces criminal charges in connection with a fatal paraglider crash south of Corvallis.