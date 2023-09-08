Vaulted ceilings span the dining room as well as the spacious living room. Award-winning kitchen features a breakfast bar, ample counter space and cabinet storage with it uniquely positioned in the front of the home. The main suite is expansive w/ vaulted ceilings, two spacious closets and dual vanity ensuite. Sharing the second bathroom, the other two bedrooms are sizable, one providing an oversized closet. Coverd back patio and UGS sprinklers front & back.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It happened around 8:52 p.m. Saturday on Highway 228.
With a rap sheet that includes a high-speed chase in Corvallis, the suspect was reportedly granted clemency in 2021.
We're not exactly using new tech: "Coin-operated parking meters are a single function mechanical device that has been around since 1935."
Police allege he was struck by an impaired driver. An arrest has been made.
West Albany High Principal Susie Orsborn will join the district office later this month as the executive director of human resources.