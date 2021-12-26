3 bedroom 2 bath recently remodeled home. Flooring, painting, vanities in both bathrooms all redone and much more! Open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with plenty of storage space. Master bathroom has both shower and tub. All 3 bedrooms nice size. Fully fenced backyard with sprinkler system.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albany Police Department officer shot a man – who advanced toward police holding a knife in each hand – in the leg on Friday night in Alban…
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
High water on roadways has closed down multiple roads throughout Linn and Benton counties following a flood watch issued by the National Weath…
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Linn and Benton counties, from the Coast Range to the Cascades, from 4 p.m. Sat…
One local death connected to COVID-19 was reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Meanwhile, the mid-Willamette Valley …
Gov. Kate Brown has extended a declaration of emergency as the omicron variant emerges in the coronavirus pandemic.
The big question is, where can the county set up more vaccine sites? A big problem is, vaccine hesitancy, one public official acknowledges.
Albany has approved the use of $5.7 million in federal funding to address water and sewer issues.
TJ Zimmermann had a decision to make last summer after his graduation from West Albany High. He wanted to continue his football career at the …
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined the information technology company HP Inc. $1,100 because it missed an annual report …